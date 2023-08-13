Dalit man assaulted after rejecting demand for free chicken

KANPUR A Dalit man was thrashed in the middle of the road in Lalitpur (Bundelkhand) after he refused to give chicken for free to a group of men on August 11. On Saturday night (August 12), Lalitpur police lodged an FIR against three people. (HT File)

On Saturday night (August 12), Lalitpur police lodged an FIR against three people -- Uttam Rajput, Rahees Rajput and one unidentified person -- in the matter. They have been charged under IPC sections of intimidation, assault, and provisions of the SC/ST Act. However, no arrest has been made so far in this case.

The victim, Sujan Ahirwar, who sells chicken was returning to his village after his day’s work when the accused intercepted him and demanded a free chicken. When he refused, he was beaten up in the middle of the road with slippers.

As per the FIR, a passerby who recorded a video of the incident was also threatened by the assailants. Circle Officer Pali Kamlesh Narain, who is leading the investigation, stated that the police are currently conducting raids to nab the accused.

