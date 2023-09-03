Innovation in teaching, improvement in enrolment: 75 teachers selected for National Teachers’ Award 2023

New Delhi:

The National Teachers’ Award 2023 will be conferred on 75 educators across the country by President Droupadi Murmu for their exemplary service that includes introducing innovative teaching and learning methods in classrooms, encouraging students to raise their voice against domestic violence, boosting enrolments among girls and helping children during the pandemic disruption, the education ministry announced on Saturday.

The President will confer the awards to the winners on Teachers’ Day celebrated on September 5.

For the first time, the ministry has expanded the ambit of these awards and brought teachers from higher and skill education under it. “The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.” the ministry said in a statement.

Of the 75 winners, 50 are from schools, 12 from higher education institutions and 13 from skill and entrepreneurship training academies. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

Arti Qanungo, Delhi

An English teacher at a Delhi government school in Lakshmi Nagar, Qanungo is known for her innovative pedagogy and joyful teaching and learning methods such as storytelling and puppetry. She has been acknowledged by UNESCO for continuing teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic through various digital resources and innovative methods. She has been acknowledged for her initiatives for service to society.

Chetna Khambete, Madhya Pradesh

Chetna Khambate is a postgraduate teacher of biology in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Indore. She has played a vital role in enhancing a conducive learning environment for her students at her school. Her biology laboratory is a dynamic hub of hands-on learning, equipped with 3D models, teaching aids, charts and interactive tools, fostering an immersive environment for students.

Mujib Rehman, Kerala

Mujib Rahman, a librarian at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Palakkad, has contributed to the promotion of good reading habits through various innovative activities. Through his efforts, the library in his school has seen the initiation of several innovative programmes, transforming it into a hub of activities. He has introduced a library points system that integrates various activities like ICT and innovation competitions, book title challenges, free zones, reading competitions, library treasure hunts and book trailers, creating an environment conducive to reading for students.

Asiya Farooqui, Uttar Pradesh

Asiya Farooqui, a primary teacher in a government school in Asti Nagar, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, has designed innovative methods for kindling the curiosity of students such that appropriate knowledge is not only disseminated but created as well. She has prepared and uploaded about 700 videos on her Youtube channel. She has also motivated the girls and women of her district to raise their voice against domestic violence and substance abuse.

Sunita Singh, Odisha

Sunita Singh, a teacher at the Government Industrial Training Institute in Bhubaneswar, is committed to increasing the enrolment of girls. She regularly visits schools, slums and childcare institutions to encourage girl enrolment in ITIs.

Indranath Sengupta, Gujarat

Indranath Sengupta, a professor at the department of mathematics at Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, has successfully completed various research projects of the department of science and technology and Science and Engineering Research Board. He is also engaged in various international collaborations. He was awarded a fellowship to visit the University of Utah in 2003-04.

Sanjay Kumar, Chandigarh

Sanjay Kumar, a science teacher at a government model high school in Chandigarh, has been recognised for taking science learning out of the classroom and enabling his students to learn science through experience for better understanding. He has developed a Science and Mathematics Park from waste materials in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and as a way of integrated teaching of science and mathematics.

Sheela Asopa, Rajasthan

Sheela Asopa, principal of a government girls school in Jodhpur, has contributed significantly for over 17 years towards girls education. She has been contributing to education in rural areas through effective teaching and learning approaches, including various areas of health, safety, water conservation, plantation and addressing concerns of children with special needs. She has been instrumental in advocating and encouraging rainwater harvesting in various schools. Her school received the national water award 2022 in the best school category from the Union water resources ministry.

