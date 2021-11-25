INS Vela: Navy to get 4th Scorpene-class submarine today. All you need to know

The Indian Navy will commission INS Vela, its fourth Scorpene-class submarine, on Thursday. INS Vela's induction will boost the Navy's combat capability.

The commissioning is taking place under Project 75, which includes construction of six submarines of the Scorpene class. These submarines can undertake multifarious missions such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc.

Three of these submarines - Kalvari, Khanderi, Karanj - have already been commissioned.

Here's everything you need to know about Indian Navy's newest induction:

• INS Vela will be commissioner by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

• The submarine has been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France.

• INS Vela is known to have advanced stealth and combat capabilities when it comes to engaging with the enemy.

• Some of these features are advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.

• The previous avatar of INS Vela was commissioned on August 31, 1973 and it rendered service to the nation for 37 eventful years before being decommissioned on June 25, 2010.

• The new 'Vela' is a potent man o' war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare, the Navy said in a statement.

• Attacks can be carried out using both torpedoes as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles at the same time, underwater or on surface.

• Launched in May 2019, INS Vela has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials since then despite Covid-induced restrictions.

• The first submarine in the series, INS Kalvari, was launched in October 2015 and was commissioned in December 2017 - five years behind schedule. The second one, INS Khanderi, was launched in January 2017 for trials and commissioned in September 2019. The third submarine, INS Karanj, was launched in January 2018 and commissioned on March 10, 2021. INS Vela is the fourth one.

• The fifth one, INS Vagir, was launched in November 2020 and has commenced harbour trials. It is expected to go for its maiden surface sortie in December 2021. The sixth submarine, INS Vagsheer, is in the advanced stage of outfitting.