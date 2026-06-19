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Inside Operation Tiger: How Eknath Shinde engineered a Shiv Sena split, again

Shiv Sena's 'Operation Tiger' aims to weaken rival Sena (UBT) by encouraging defections after the Maharashtra elections.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 10:39 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Shiv Sena’s strategy to deal the final blow to its rival Shiv Sena (UBT) was inked soon after the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections; but the plan was actioned – under the label ‘Operation Tiger’ -- when the delimitation bill was defeated in the Parliament, said top Sena leaders to HT. According to people aware of subsequent developments, Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and his son Shrikant Shinde, a Lok Sabha MP who represents the Kalyan constituency, seized the opportunity to convince the BJP leadership at the Centre that Sena could add to its numbers by urging MPs from Sena (UBT) to switch over.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde arrives to attend the NDA leaders' meeting at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.(ANI)

The initial feelers to four Lok Sabha MPs from Sena (UBT) – Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure – yielded positive results, as they had a good rapport with union minister of state for health Pratap Jadhav. The aim was now to win over another two MPs – to meet the mandatory two-thirds threshold required to escape disqualification under the anti-defection laws. Sena (UBT) has nine Lok Sabha MPs.

Over and above this, said a Sena leader, the MPs were beleaguered with lack of funds and for being denied access by the party leadership.

According to Sena insiders, Sanjay Jadhav, who is seeking a union minister’s portfolio, was the first to openly express his dissent and skipped party meetings twice earlier this year. After he failed to turn up at a meeting in April, the Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray removed his close aides as functionaries in Parbhani, Jadhav’s constituency. Jadhav is also believed to have helped Shinde tap other MPs.

The chosen MPs were flown to Delhi in private aircraft from various locations on Tuesday night, after a final round of discussions between Shinde and Shrikant. Sources in Sena also said that “while certain BJP leaders were on guard about Shinde’s move through Operation Tiger, seeing it as his attempt to enhance his equity in the coalition, they had to back the plan as the high command wanted it”.

 
shiv sena eknath shinde uddhav thackeray
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