Inside President Murmu's special Republic Day invitation: Gogona, Tripura's bamboo jewellery and more | Watch
Designed as a tribute to artisans from the Ashtalakshmi states, the Republic day 2026 invitation showcases the region's age-old skills and cultural diversity.
Rashtrapati Bhavan has rolled out a specially curated invitation for the ‘At Home’ reception to be hosted on Republic Day 2026, placing India’s north-eastern heritage at the centre of the celebration.
Designed as a tribute to artisans and craftspersons from the Ashtalakshmi states, the invitation highlights the region’s living traditions, age-old skills and cultural diversity. The invitation showcases art forms and craftsmanship passed down through generations in the North-East, as reported by ANI news agency.
For the unversed. the Ashtalakshmi states include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. They are symbolically associated with the eight forms of prosperity.
Design rooted in Indian craftsmanship
The invitation comes housed in a carefully designed box, with an embossed print of Rashtrapati Bhavan in dark red set against a beige background. Long horizontal motifs run along two sides of the box, giving it a refined, traditional look.
Once opened, the box reveals the invitation text engraved on a wooden slate, accompanied by select keepsakes such as cane and bamboo jewellery from Tripura, and Gogona bamboo jaw harp.
Here’s what’s inside the box
- The Republic Day ‘At Home’ invitation box has been designed by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, and is made using a woven bamboo mat.
- The outer cover carries a handmade paper tag with the guest’s address, paired with a bamboo artwork crafted from a specially smoked bamboo split, giving it a distinctive rich brown finish, reported ANI.
- On opening the box, guests find a wall-hanging scroll made using an octagonal bamboo weave pattern. The bamboo mat scroll unfolds to present a carefully curated display of handcrafted creations representing each of India’s north-eastern states, the news agency's report said.
- Elements of the region’s flora and fauna are also reflected in the design. Decorative motifs on the cover and box draw from the Assamese manuscript painting tradition, while the motifs on the fabric panel beneath the invitation depict plant and animal life native to the North-East.
- The invitation also includes a specially designed Eri silk stole. Often referred to as ‘Peace Silk’ or ‘Ahimsa Silk’, Eri silk is a key part of the textile heritage and local economy of north-east India.
- Among the artefacts is Longpi Black Pottery from Manipur, an ancient pottery tradition practised by the Tangkhul Naga tribe since the Neolithic period, traditionally used to make household utensils.
- Guests also receive a handwoven Puan Chei from Mizoram. The Puan Chei is a traditional shawl or wraparound garment commonly worn in the state.
- Another textile featured is the Orange Wild Rhea and stinging nettle fabric from Nagaland, created by the Khiamniungan Naga tribe.
- Completing the set is the Gogona, a bamboo jaw harp from Assam.
‘Moment of honour’
According to a PIB report, India Post delivered the invitations issued by the President of India to distinguished guests invited to attend the ‘Republic Day At Home 2026’ reception.
The event is scheduled for January 26, 2026, at the Cultural Centre in Rashtrapati Bhavan.
One such invitation was sent from the President’s office to Dr G Natchiar, Director of Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai, representing the Tamil Nadu Southern Postal Region, the government's release added.
Dr Natchiar said receiving the invitation filled her with immense pride and happiness, calling it a moment of honour not just for her personally but also for the entire administrative team associated with the institution, according to the PIB release.
(With ANI inputs)