Inside President Murmu's special Republic Day invitation: Gogona, Tripura's bamboo jewellery and more | Watch

Rashtrapati Bhavan has rolled out a specially curated invitation for the ‘At Home’ reception to be hosted on Republic Day 2026, placing India’s north-eastern heritage at the centre of the celebration. Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Republic Day ‘At Home’ invite shines spotlight on north-east artisans (Screengrab from X/@ANI)

Designed as a tribute to artisans and craftspersons from the Ashtalakshmi states, the invitation highlights the region’s living traditions, age-old skills and cultural diversity. The invitation showcases art forms and craftsmanship passed down through generations in the North-East, as reported by ANI news agency.

For the unversed. the Ashtalakshmi states include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. They are symbolically associated with the eight forms of prosperity.

Also Read | Republic Day effect: Delhi Airport’s closure for 6 days to impact thousands of passengers

Design rooted in Indian craftsmanship The invitation comes housed in a carefully designed box, with an embossed print of Rashtrapati Bhavan in dark red set against a beige background. Long horizontal motifs run along two sides of the box, giving it a refined, traditional look.

Once opened, the box reveals the invitation text engraved on a wooden slate, accompanied by select keepsakes such as cane and bamboo jewellery from Tripura, and Gogona bamboo jaw harp.