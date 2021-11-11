Inspector Rajeshwari: Chennai cop wins hearts after saving unconscious man, carries him on shoulders amid rain

A Chennai police woman won several hearts on Thursday after a video of her carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders to be sent to a nearby hospital went viral on social media platforms. Along with the people, the cop was also lauded by the top police officials and some political leaders.

The video, which garnered widespread attention on micro blogging site Twitter earlier in the day, showed TP Chatram police inspector Rajeshwari carrying an unconscious man on her shoulders to an auto rickshaw for him to be sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, amid the waterlogged roads and rains.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that police inspector Rajeshwari's sense of duty to carry and run for saving an unconscious man's life was awe-inspiring. “Her courage and service are commendable. Hearty congratulations to the exemplary officer,” he tweeted.

Further, few other men, local residents, could also be seen with her. She carried the man to the auto rickshaw herself and also directed a few other men to accompany the unconscious man. However, that was not the only act which won her appreciation. After she helped the man inside the auto rickshaw, she also told the auto driver and the other men who accompanied him that the person who needed medical help should be saved at all costs.

“Run, run, run… you should save him somehow,” she was heard telling the auto driver. Many Twitter users applauded the cop’s intent to save the man’s life and her efforts.

Meanwhile, Rajeshwari also later confirmed that the man has been admitted in a hospital and doctors there had assured there was no cause for concern regarding his life.

“I gave first aid after which I carried him. An auto came there, we sent him to hospital. I visited the hospital, his mother was there. I assured them to not worry and that the police department will support them. Doctor said that treatment is on and there is nothing to worry,” news agency ANI quoted the official as saying.

“Inspector Rajeshwari has done excellent work. She herself lifted an unconscious man who was fighting for life and sent him to a hospital. Treatment is on, he's alright. She has been an excellent officer. All the kudos go to her,” ANI quoted Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal as saying. Tamil Nadu's director general of police Sylendra Babu also lauded the inspector, the state police forces said in a tweet.

