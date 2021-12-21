Instagram accounts of my children hacked: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the state government had hacked the Instagram accounts of her two children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Leave phone tapping… The Instagram accounts of my children (Miraya Vadra and Raihan Vadra) have also been hacked,” Priyanka told reporters here when asked about accusations of phone tapping against the state government.

“Does this government not have any other work,” she added.

The Congress leader also said that her ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ (I’m a girl and can fight) campaign had forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold an interaction with women beneficiaries and self-help groups in Prayagraj.

“UP women can see. You just stretched yourself and Prime Minister @narendramodi has succumbed before you. This is just the beginning. There is going to be a storm of women power. Unity of women will bring about a revolution,” she tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress has announced that it will give 40 percent of tickets to women candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections due next year.