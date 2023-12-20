close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'Insult me, but won't tolerate attack on my post, community': Jagdeep Dhankhar

'Insult me, but won't tolerate attack on my post, community': Jagdeep Dhankhar

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2023 01:32 PM IST

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday responded to the mimicry row. He said, “Insult me, but won't tolerate attack on my post, community.”

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday responded to the mimicry row. He said, “...I don't care about how much you insult Jagdeep Dhankhar. But I can't tolerate (insult of) Vice President of India, farmers community, my community... I will not tolerate that I could not protect the dignity of my post, it is my duty to protect the dignity of this House..”

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out