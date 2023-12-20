'Insult me, but won't tolerate attack on my post, community': Jagdeep Dhankhar

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday responded to the mimicry row. He said, “...I don't care about how much you insult Jagdeep Dhankhar. But I can't tolerate (insult of) Vice President of India, farmers community, my community... I will not tolerate that I could not protect the dignity of my post, it is my duty to protect the dignity of this House..”

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar (PTI)