Home / India News / Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over parts of northwest India: IMD

Intense spell of rainfall likely to continue over parts of northwest India: IMD

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 03:20 PM IST

The intense and unusual end-of-September rain that Delhi has seen over the past two days is the result of an interaction of two weather systems – a western disturbance and a low-pressure system

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Thursday which continued till Friday. (File image)
Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain on Thursday which continued till Friday. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

Parts of northwest India along with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will continue to witness heavy rainfall for the next day 2-3 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD added there will is likely to be a significant reduction in rainfall thereafter.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood areas.

A trough (line of low pressure) is running from cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood areas to northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels.

A fresh western disturbance as a trough is likely to affect the western Himalayas.

Also Read: Gurugram authorities ask offices to work from home on Friday after heavy rain

The intense and unusual end-of-September rain that Delhi has seen over the past two days is the result of an interaction of two weather systems – a western disturbance and a low-pressure system – 250km southeast of the city. But now a fresh western disturbance is likely to continue this interaction leading to more rain particularly over west Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“A fresh WD has formed and is lying over Afghanistan. The remnants of a low-pressure area is lying over northwest MP. It is an intense circulation at the moment. The fresh WD is likely to interact with the system and bring more rain to some parts of NW India. Over Delhi also we are expecting moderate rain on Saturday,” explained RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD.

Monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch on Tuesday, four days after the normal date (September 17) for withdrawal from northwest India.

However, its withdrawal from other parts of northwest India remains delayed.

“We will again start monitoring withdrawal of monsoon after September 28 when this interaction stops,” he added.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Uttarakhand till September 26; Himachal Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh till September 25; Haryana, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on September 23 and 24; East Uttar Pradesh on September 25 and Delhi and West Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand till September 25; Haryana & East Rajasthan on Friday and West Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Widespread, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm or lightning is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till September 25; Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Friday; Bihar on Saturday and Sunday and Odisha on September 27.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till September 25. Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh till September 25; Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 23 and 24.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out