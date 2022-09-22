Gurugram authorities ask offices to work from home on Friday after heavy rain

In the wake of heavy rainfall on Friday (September 23) in Gurugram, the Disaster Management Authority of the city on Thursday advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to ask employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair work can be done, .

On Thursday, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in parts of the city, leading to traffic jams as police struggled to decongest roads. "Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary," read the traffic police advisory issued on its Twitter handle.

Top updates on Gurugram rain and traffic jams

> The traffic moved at a snail’s pace on the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, Signature Tower Flyover and Hero Honda Chowk due to waterlogging.

> The waterlogging caused problems near Mayfield Garden, Basai Chowk, AIT Chowk, Atlas Chowk, CRPF Chowk and Sector 10-A. More than 1,000 traffic police personnel were deployed across the city soon after it started raining on Thursday morning.

> According to the district administration, Gurugram on Thursday received 54 mm of rainfall, with Wazirabad receiving the maximum 60 mm.

> The rainfall in Manesar was recorded at 50 mm, Sohna 43 mm, Harsar 54 mm, Badshahpur 30 mm, Pataudi 20 mm and Farrukhnagar 29 mm till 5 pm.

> The flow of vehicles is smooth in large part of Gurugram though the traffic moved slowly at some locations, DSP (Traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan said.

