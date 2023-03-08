‘Interlocutor will be appointed…': TIPRA Motha chief on meeting with Shah

TIPRA Motha party chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Wednesday said Union home minister started the process for a ‘constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura’.Debbarma, whose party won 13 of the 42 seats it contested in the recently concluded Tripura Assembly elections, tweeted, "The Home Minister has started the process for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura . An interlocutor for this process will be appointed and this will be within a specific time frame."“I thank the Home Minister for understanding the genuine problems of the Son of the soil. We successfully got our Bru people rehabilitation in our state after 23 years by signing the Bru accord and today we have started a huge dialogue to ensure that our survival and existence are protected. Issues such as alliance and cabinet were never discussed only the interest of our dopha was discussed”, he tweeted after his meeting with Shah in Agartala. Tripura CM Manik Saha, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state's BJP in-charge Sambit Patra and other senior party leaders were present in the meeting.

The TIPRA Motha Party, headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, won 13 of the 42 seats it contested (By arrangement: Pradyot Manikya / Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will have a series of talk with CM, we are here for the betterment of Tripura. We are here for a constitutional solution for the indigenous community”, Debbarma told reporters after the meeting.“Our party will have a series of talks with IPFT, political, social parties, Motha. There was no demand from Tipraha Motha, nor from the BJP. We will jointly come to a solution & take Tripura towards development”, Tripura BJP in-charge Sambit Patra said.

The TIPRA Motha Party, headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, won 13 of the 42 seats it contested (By arrangement: Pradyot Manikya / Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Tipra Motha, a regional party to reckon with

A descendant of the former ruling family of Tripura, Debbarma has been seeking a ‘constitutional solution’ to demands by his party for a separate state of Tiprasa.“Till the time we don't get an honourable constitutional solution for our people we will not be a part of any Government ! We will play a constructive role as a first indigenous party which has 13 MLAs for the interest of the people . We cannot be looking after our individual interest over our communities. I will wait for the official response from the Govt of India on how they would like to see the future of our tiprasa in the next decade”, Debbarma had tweeted earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The saffron party has made it clear that it is unwilling to concede a division of the state. However, the saffron party leadership has spoken of a willingness to give more legislative, financial and executive powers to the Tripura Tribal autonomous council which exists and runs affairs in areas dominated by tribal communities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail