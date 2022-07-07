‘Internal developments of UK’: MEA on Boris Johnson's resignation

Reacting to British prime minister Boris Johnson stepping down as the leader of the ruling Conservatives, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday called it an ‘internal development’ of the UK, and refused to comment on the coming leadership change.

“These are internal developments, and we’re keeping a close watch. Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson enjoyed a close friendship. We have multi-faceted partnership with the UK and we hope this will continue. We won’t comment on leadership change,” news agency ANI quoted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

Bagchi was addressing media as part of the ministry’s weekly press briefing. Thursday’s briefing took place almost simultaneously with Johnson’s address to the UK’s media, in which he announced his resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party, also known as the Tories.

“It is clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader, and therefore a new prime minister. The process of choosing a new leader should begin now. And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve,” the 58-year-old politician said, adding that he will continue in the coveted post till a new leader is elected.

The timetable for a Tory leadership race will be announced next week, Johnson further said. According to media reports, the leadership election will be held over the summer and, by early October, the victor will replace Johnson during the party’s annual conference.

The outgoing premier’s decision came after his government was hit by a number of scandals, for which he was held directly responsible. This led to a slew of cabinet ministers stepping down; they said they had lost confidence in him.

In April, the former British foreign secretary made his first state visit to India as his country’s prime minister. He began his 2-day visit in Ahmedabad, and concluded it in New Delhi.

