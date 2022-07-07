UK 'PM' Rishi Sunak? 5 things to know about Boris Johnson's potential successor
Rishi Sunak, one of several Tory MPs whose exit from Boris Johnson's government has brought the UK prime minister on the brink of stepping down from the coveted post – he is likely to resign today – is the frontrunner to be the next entrant to 10, Downing Street.
For now, however, Johnson will continue in the post, albeit in caretaker capacity, as the Conservatives are likely to have elected their new leader only by October. This leader will go on to be the US-born Johnson's successor, and the UK's 78th premier.
Here are five things to know about Rishi Sunak:
(1.) Sunak, as his name suggests, is of Indian-origin, and was born on May 12, 1980, in Southampton. His father was a General Practitioner (GP) in the National Health Service (NHS), while his mother ran her own pharmacy. In the event of becoming PM, he will be Britain's first Indian-origin premier.
(2.) Prior to entering politics, the 42-year-old had a successful business career. His experience includes co-founding a large investment firm. The firm worked with companies ranging from those in the Silicon Valley, California, and those based in India's IT capital, Bengaluru.
(3.) Sunak is the son-in-law of the Infosys couple, NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. He met his future wife, Akshata, in California in 2009, and they are parents to daughters Anoushka and Krishna. With a combined net fortune of 730 million pounds, the couple ranked 222 in the 'Sunday Times Rich List 2022'.
(4.) Since 2017, Sunak has taken oath as a member of the House of Commons – the lower house of UK's Parliament – on the Bhagvad Gita.
(5.) He recently found himself embroiled in two major controversies. One was over his status as Johnson's ‘partner in crime’ in what came to be known as ‘Partygate’. The other was over the non-domicile status of his wife.
Factbox: The many scandals of Boris Johnson's premiership
Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as British Prime Minister on Thursday, a government source said, after he was abandoned by ministers and his Conservative Party's lawmakers who said he was no longer fit to govern. In February, Johnson appointed Pincher deputy chief whip, giving him responsibility for the wellbeing of other Conservative lawmakers. Johnson's office initially said the prime minister had been unaware of specific past allegations against Pincher.
Kremlin on UK PM Boris Johnson: 'Russia doesn't like him either'
As Boris Johnson is expected to resign on Thursday, after over 50 ministers resigned from the UK government, the Kremlin said the British prime minister didn't like Russia and that Moscow didn't like him either. Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “He (Johnson) doesn't like us, we don't like him either.” Peskov said reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin.
As Boris stares at exit, Mordaunt, Sunak lead race to 10, Downing Street: Report
With Boris Johnson's premiership in its definitive final stretch – the British media has reported that the embattled PM of the United Kingdom will step down today – all eyes will be on his successor, whose name is likely to be announced in a day or two. The London-based publication, citing data from Oddschecker, reported that Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak, at 22% each, are bookies' favourites to be the 78th premier of the UK.
'Good news': UK's Labour party on PM Boris Johnson's expected resignation
The leader of Britain's main opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer, on Thursday said Boris Johnson's expected resignation as prime minister was "good news". Starmer, however, said just changing the leader of the Conservative party was not enough. Embattled PM Johnson agreed to step down as the Conservative Party leader, ending an unprecedented political crisis and triggering an election for a Tory leader who will go on to become the new premier.
What Boris Johnson's mouser said on cabinet exodus as he agrees to quit as UK PM
Larry the Cat, the chief mouser of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister, took to Twitter to express its views on the current political crisis in the country. I'm not “Boris Johnson's cat” 2. Like all Prime Ministers, Boris Johnson's's only a temporary resident of Downing Street 3. When he finally goes, I stay 4. Larry has completed 11 years roaming around the corridors of 10 Downing Street.
