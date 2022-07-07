Kremlin on UK PM Boris Johnson: 'Russia doesn't like him either'
As Boris Johnson is expected to resign on Thursday, after over 50 ministers resigned from the UK government, the Kremlin said the British prime minister didn't like Russia and that Moscow didn't like him either.
Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “He (Johnson) doesn't like us, we don't like him either.”
Peskov said reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin.
The Kremlin said it hoped that "more professional people" would come to power in Britain.
"We would like to hope that some day in Great Britain more professional people who can make decisions through dialogue will come to power," Peskov said. "But at the moment there is little hope for that."
In April, Russia banned Johnson and other senior ministers from entering Russia over the UK's "hostile" stance on the war in Ukraine.
Moscow said the decision had been made in retaliation to the UK's sanctions against it since it invaded Ukraine. In March, Moscow imposed a similar ban against US President Joe Biden.
