Internal rift delays Cabinet formation in Puducherry

The formation of the new Cabinet in the Union territory of Puducherry has been further delayed owing to internal fighting in the BJP over allocation of ministerial berths, party leaders said.

It has been 49 days since the All India NR Congress (AINRC)-led alliance, in which the BJP is a principal ally, won the assembly elections on May 2. The BJP has submitted their list of two ministers to AINRC, members of both parties confirmed. Those privy to the developments said CM N Rangasamy is likely to submit these names along with three ministers from AINRC to the lieutenant governor on Monday. “All of them wanted to be ministers,” a senior BJP leader, who did not wished to be named, said. “We were only waiting for the BJP to submit their list,” an AINRC leader said, preferring anonymity.