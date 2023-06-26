International Day against Drug Abuse 2023: History, significance, theme

Drug abuse and illicit trafficking continue to pose a significant threat to individuals, families, and communities across the world. To combat this threat, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

Students take part in a demonstration on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, near Marina beach, in Chennai. (PTI)

Union home minister Amit Shah while extending his greetings on the occasion, said, ""In the last few years, the MHA has revamped the entire strategy to realise PM's vision of a ‘Drug-Free India’, I applaud NCB and other organisations for their relentless efforts".

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for united efforts to create a drug-free world. He said, “Let's remember that treatment, prevention and compassion are crucial in our journey towards a drug-free world. Together, let's break the chains of addiction and offer hope to those in need. ”

History:

At the International Conference on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held in Vienna on June 26, 1987, it was recommended that a day should be observed to commemorate the struggle against drug abuse. The United Nations General Assembly on December 7, 1987, decided to observe June 26 as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Significance:

The day is recognised to highlight the health challenges related to drug abuse and encourage combating measures like prevention, education, treatment, and rehabilitation.

The day is observed by individuals, communities, and several organisations globally and aims to bring attention to the threat that illegal drugs pose to society.

The day promotes global collaboration and communication between countries, groups, and people to create a world free from drug addiction and illicit drug trafficking.

Theme:

The theme for this year is "People First: stop stigma and Discrimination, strengthen Prevention," which aims to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy; providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritizing prevention; and leading with compassion, the United Nations Office On Drug And Crime (UNODC) stated.

The campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs by promoting language and attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental, said the UNODC.

