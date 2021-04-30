International passenger flights’ suspension extended till May 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday extended the suspension of international flights until May 31 amid the second Covid-19 wave that has triggered the worst surge in infections and overwhelmed hospitals.

“...the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31 May, 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and fights specifically approved by DGCA,” the aviation regulatory body said in a circular.

Over the past few weeks, countries such as the US, the UK, UAE, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, and Australia have imposed restrictions on flights from India.

International passenger flights have been suspended since March 23, 2020, after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to tackle the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In May 2020, the Centre launched the Vande Bharat Mission to fly home Indians stranded abroad. India has bilateral air bubble arrangements for the operation of special passenger flights with 28 countries. Air bubble refers to a travel corridor between two countries that wish to reopen their borders and re-establish air connectivity.