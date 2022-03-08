International Women’s Day: Govt plans series of events

New Delhi: The Centre has planned a series of events for International Women’s Day on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a seminar on the role of women saints and their contribution towards women empowerment. Over 500 women saints will attend the seminar in Dhordo in Gujarat’s Kutch.

The seminar will be focused on culture, religion, security, social status, women’s upliftment and their role in Indian culture. The government’s welfare schemes for women will also be discussed.

Union minister Anurag Thakur will launch Mahila Suraksha Kavach under which108 motorcycles will be given to the Himachal Pradesh Police for better mobility and patrolling to ensure the safety and security of women. Hero MotoCorp is supporting the initiative under Corporate Social Responsibility.

The women and child development, education ministries and UNICEF will launch a campaign called Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav to bring back girls into the formal education and skilling system. The initiative intends to build on the existing schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

On Monday, the rural development ministry began its week-long International Women’s Day celebrations to celebrate the contribution of rural women. The ministry has planned a series of celebratory events and activities at the national and state levels. It also organised an event to honour the entrepreneurial spirit of rural women.

On the eve of International Women’s Day, the micro, small and medium enterprises ministry launched Special Entrepreneurship Promotion Drive for Women to provide women with opportunities to be self-reliant and independent by undertaking self-employment opportunities.

The National Museum is celebrating International Women’s Day by holding a month-long exhibition celebrating womanhood. The culture ministry said the exhibition focuses on examining the traditional notions of power, patronage, and piety through the lens of femininity.