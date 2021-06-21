Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
International Yoga Day 2021: When and where to watch the live event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the lead event at 6.30 am. However, due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event will be virtual.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:59 AM IST
The theme for this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’.(Reuters file photo)

The seventh international Yoga Day will be celebrated in India and 190 countries globally on Monday. The theme for this year is ‘Yoga for wellness’.

The Prime Minister's address will be followed by a live Yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga from 7am to 7.45am. Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is the minister of state for Ayush ministry, will also be addressing the event.

The lead event will be broadcast on Doordarshan (DD) National, DD News, DD India, the Ayush ministry said in a tweet. Viewers can also watch the live event on the official YouTube Channel of DD national.

News agency ANI will also be live streaming the event.

Apart from the above, the Union culture ministry will be organising a drive called “Yoga An Indian Heritage” as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” campaign. The program will be conducted at 75 cultural heritage locations with the active participation of all institutions/bodies of the ministry. However the number of participants at each site has been restricted to 20 due to the Covid-19 crisis.

