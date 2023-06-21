Watch: Passengers on Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train perform yoga

Passengers onboard the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express performed yoga on Wednesday to mark the 9th International Yoga Day. The one-of-its-kind exercise was led by yoga guru Krishna Kant Mishra who guided all passengers to yoga in their seats.

Passengers perform yoga inside moving Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train on International Day of Yoga(PTI)

"I want to give the message of International Yoga Day by performing some yoga asana in sitting posture with the passengers of Vande Bharat. The initiative of Yoga Day was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and the first International Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015. Since then it has been celebrated continuously every year," Mishra said.

Mishra has shared a video clip of him guiding passengers to do yoga. People could be seen following his directions as he instructs the postures of yoga. They were performing an exercise where their hands were joined and raised straight up, in standing position.

He also urged everyone to make yoga a part of life and extended greetings of the Yoga Day.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

(With agency inputs)

