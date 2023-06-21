Video: 9th International Yoga Day celebrated on world's highest railway bridge in J&K

The 9th International Yoga Day was celebrated worldwide with various unique styles, attracting a large number of participants on Wednesday. Captivating visuals emerged from India and other countries, showcasing individuals performing Yoga ‘asanas’ in their distinct ways to commemorate the occasion. In Jammu and Kashmir, the celebrations reached new heights as a Yoga session was held on the Chenab railway bridge, the world's highest, situated in the Reasi district. (Follow international Yoga Day related all LIVE updates here)

Children during a Yoga session at Chenab railway bridge, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.(Twitter/dgyssjk)

The union territory's Directorate of youth services and sports organised the event on the bridge, which lies between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district. Visuals emerged from the scene, showing children of various age groups joining the celebration and performing various yoga poses.

The Chenab bridge is located at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) over the river, and is taller by Eiffel Tower in Paris by at least 35 metres. The arch bridge is a part of the ₹35,000 crore worth Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) and connects Katra and Banihal.

The department undertook the task of organising several Yoga day celebrations across the union territory. Among them was also the Yoga event organised at a height of 7,000 feet in Sarthal, the department said, releasing a video on their Twitter.

This year, the International Yoga Day is being observed on the theme "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which captures India's collective aspiration for ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’

The UN proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014 after it was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

