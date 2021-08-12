Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / International Youth Day: Why is it celebrated?
india news

International Youth Day: Why is it celebrated?

To observe International Youth Day, various activities like concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings are organised by schools and other educational institutions to engage the youth and in order to bring their voices, actions, and initiatives to the mainstream.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 06:28 AM IST
An online webinar is also being organised to explore the role that youth play to achieve more equitable and sustainable food systems.

August 12 of every year is celebrated as the International Youth Day to raise awareness about the cultural and legal issues surrounding the youth. The day was designated as International Youth Day by the United Nations in the year 1999 after the General Assembly endorsed the recommendation by the 'World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth.' Subsequently, it is being celebrated every year to highlight the importance of youth people as the driving force of change in the world.

To observe the day, various activities like concerts, workshops, cultural events, and meetings are organised by schools and other educational institutions to engage the youth and in order to bring their voices, actions, and initiatives to the mainstream.

International Youth Day 2021 theme

The day is marked with a theme every year as per its relevance to the times. This year's theme is "Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health." It was chosen by the United Nations after these issues were highlighted at ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF) 2021.

The UN will commemorate the day virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the world body and the major group for children and youth. "Through youth education, engagement, innovation, and entrepreneurial solutions, this year’s International Youth Day aims to provide a platform for young people to continue the momentum from the EYF in the lead up to the high-level Food Systems Summit," the world body said on its website.

An online webinar is also being organised to explore the role that youth play to achieve more equitable and sustainable food systems.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international youth day
TRENDING NEWS

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP