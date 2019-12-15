e-paper
Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Internet cut off in parts of Bengal amid protests against Citizenship Act

Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Howrah and some areas in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas are the affected areas where Internet services have been shutdown.

Dec 15, 2019 14:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police jawans try to protect themselves as protestors throw stones on them during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal on Dec 14, 2019.
Police jawans try to protect themselves as protestors throw stones on them during an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal on Dec 14, 2019. (PTI)
         

The West Bengal government on Sunday suspended Internet services in some districts of the state as a precautionary measure as protests against the citizenship law continued for the third straight day in the state.

Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Howrah and some areas in South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas are the affected areas where Internet services have been shutdown.

Police contingents have been rushed to the troubled areas to control the situation.

Unlike the past two days, however, train movements were smooth in the Howrah-Sealdah and Kharagpur sections, according to reports.

Senior TMC leader and state education minister Partha Chatterjee appealed for peace and assured the protesters that the amended Act would not be implemented in the state.

“We would appeal to everybody to maintain calm and peace. We can assure you that law won’t be implemented in Bengal,” Chatterjee said.

West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu accused the ruling TMC government of doing little to control the control deteriorating law and order situation.

Violent protests against the Citizenship Act have rocked several parts of the state over the past two days with agitators torching buses, railways stations and vandalising public property.

The amended Act has put the entire Northeast region and West Bengal on the boil as people fear that it might exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration.

According to the amended Act, non-Muslim refugees, who escaped religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and moved to India before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

(With PTI inputs)

