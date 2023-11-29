‘Only Australian who gave good news': Tunnelling expert Arnold Dix hailed for leading Uttarakhand rescue ops

The over two-week-long strenuous operation to rescue 41 workers from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand came to an alleviating end and the internet is all praises for Australian tunnelling expert Arnold Dix for providing all the technical support on the ground.

International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix(PTI)

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green also commended Dix's inputs which eventually led to the safe extraction of all the trapped workers.

“This is an immense achievement. Well done to the authorities for successfully evacuating all 41 workers trapped in the tunnel in #Uttarkhand. Special commendation to Australia's Professor Arnold Dix who provided important technical support on the ground,” Green wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Social media users also lauded the spiritual side of the professor who was seen joining a priest earlier at the rescue site and praying for the safe evacuation of the workers.

“Thank you so much respected @Arnolddix sir for your stunning job in rescuing all the labourers safely. Kudos to your outstanding and priceless fruitful efforts,” wrote one user.

“Salute to Arnold Dix, the tunnel expert who made it possible to rescue the miners. Thank you. He is the only Australian who gave us good news this November,” another wrote.

Earlier while giving an update on the rescue operation, the Australian expert explained how the mountain was ‘protecting’ those trapped workers. “For me, it is like an ancient story…The Mountain is controlling everything. It is protecting those 41 people like a mother and not harming them… They're not injured, they are completely safe inside the tunnel... It's the will of the mountain which will decide when and from which door those people come out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Norway's Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener, also commended the rescuers behind the daring operation.

Taking to her official handle on social media platform X, Ambassador Stener posted, "Congratulations to the rescue team, and all friends and family members of those who were trapped. A relieving end to a difficult operation. We wish for good health of all those involved."

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, with the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside. The workers were trapped in a 2 km-built portion of the tunnel.

The much-desired breakthrough was achieved at 7.05 pm on Tuesday when the drilling through the rubble was complete and the 800-900 mm pipe tunnel was pushed through the debris.

