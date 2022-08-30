Internet shares a piece of its mind with CEO who has no ‘rona-dhona, work 18 hours…' advice for freshers

At a time when a lot is being talked about prolonged working hours, a social media post from a senior executive of a top Indian company has sparked a fresh debate. A LinkedIn post by the founder and chief executive of Bombay Shaving Company, Shantanu Deshpande, encouraging freshers to work 18 hours a day is gaining traction on social media.

In the post, Despande said he believes freshers should hustle from a young age, after which things would take their own course. "When you are 22 and new in your job, throw yourself into it. Eat well and stay fit, but put in the 18 hour days for at least 4-5 years," his post read.

"Don't do random rona-dhona. Take it on the chin and be relentless. You will be way better for it," he further said.

Employees must "worship" their job in the early stages of their careers, and the "flex" they acquire in the first five years will carry them for the remainder of their careers.

He also called it "too early" for young people to consider maintaining a balance between "work life, family, and rejuvenation".

"I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that 'work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla' is important. It is, but not that early," added Deshpande.

This post did not sit well with many users as seen in the comments section where many of them slammed the Bombay Shaving Company CEO for his "unacceptable and unconventional" views.

One of the internet users wrote, “I suggest working 4-5 hours for 18 years”.

"It's because of people like these that we will raise another generation of slaves who will work to make the likes of Shantanu Deshpande rich. Its high time we say bye to toxic work cultures designed to exploit employees," another user wrote.

Another criticised Deshpande for promoting slavery culture, saying, "That is what founders or wealthy people do: they embrace slavery in order to reduce the number of rivals to their little society. Put in 18-hour work days for your own dream goal, not for anyone else's dream goal."

Amid the criticism, Deshpande returned to his article and wrote, "giving your all and then some." He also invited people to visit his office and observe the work culture over there.

