Investigation underway, says India after Pak seeks consular access to Seema Haider

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said an investigation is currently underway against Seema Ghulam Haider, the Pakistan national who illegally entered the country with her four children to be with her Indian partner Sachin Meena. Seema Haider, who travelled from Karachi in Pakistan, has said that she met her partner Sachin Meena in Rabupura village 90 km from Delhi, in a gaming chatroom (AFP File Photo)

“We are aware of this matter. She has appeared in court and has been granted bail. She is free on bail. The matter is being investigated,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a regular media briefing.

“We will let you know more when there are developments. It is a judicial matter and investigations are underway and I would not like to say anything more,” he said, speaking in Hindi. Bagchi was responding to a question about Pakistan reportedly seeking consular access to Haider.

Also Read: Likely to be deported, Pak woman Seema haider was planning to sneak into India since Jan 2022

The couple reportedly met on PubG, the online multiplayer game that became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic. After chatting for some time, they reportedly fell in love. According to the duo, they first met in March in Nepal, where they got married.

Three months later, Seema Haider left Pakistan with her four children and travelled to Nepal via Dubai. She reportedly slipped through India’s porous border with Nepal and came to Greater Noida.

Indian authorities are conducting an investigation against Haider, including the possibility of whether she is a spy who poses a threat to national security. The Noida Police earlier indicated that it found no clear evidence of espionage. The probe was handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh at the request of Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

Following claims that Haider’s uncle and brother are in the Pakistan Army, Intelligence Bureau operatives were present during Haider’s interrogation.

