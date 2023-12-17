Investigators probing larger plot behind breach to embarrass govt

The Delhi Police investigation into the December 13 Parliament security breach has revealed that the exercise was carefully planned by the accused for months in conversations conducted on Signal, which is considered more secure than some of the other popular messenger services, in order to evade detection.

Eight security personnel have been suspended over the incident (HT Photo)

People familiar with the matter said that investigators, surprised that the accused were using Signal instead of the more commonly used messaging platforms, have been able to get contact lists and texts via local service providers, and are scanning them for more clues.

The accused, who are being interrogated separately, are maintaining that the intrusion was carried out to highlight their angst against the “system”. But police are also examining whether the breach could have been planned at the behest of a political instigator to embarrass the Union government.

Investigators have ruled out suggestions that the two who breached the Lok Sabha — Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan — first planned a to immolate themselves in the Parliament complex, but say that the decision to deposit all the phones with another arrested accused, Lalit Jha, could point to a larger conspiracy.

“It is quite evident that all the four arrested from within Parliament and outside (Sharma, Manoranjan, Neelam Singh and Amol Shinde) were aware that they would be caught and hence did not carry mobile phones. Similarly, their handler, if there is one, knows that the conspiracy could be traced back to him/her. Simply put, they knew what they were doing and what the repercussions would be,” said a top police investigator. “The idea of getting people from different parts of the country with disparate backgrounds and similar coaching under the Bhagat Singh Fan Club page suggests proper guidance and planning. The interrogation of the accused is on and breakthroughs will come through contradictions,” said the investigator.

Parliament security is handled by a joint secretary (security) under the secretary general of the Lok Sabha under the ambit of the Speaker. People aware of the matter said that the post of JS was lying vacant for the past year and a half, and a director (security) of the rank of DIG was handling the protection of Parliament. While one CRPF battalion is permanently stationed in the premises as Parliament Duty Group, the Delhi Police deputes its personnel for duty in the complex. Eight security personnel have been suspended over the incident.

