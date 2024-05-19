 'Investors tell me that they won't go to Congress-ruled states,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for opposing industrialists | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
'Investors tell me that they won't go to Congress-ruled states,' PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi for opposing industrialists

ByHT News Desk | Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
May 19, 2024 04:57 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being anti-business.

While addressing a public meeting in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referring to him as 'Shehzada'. PM Modi slammed Rahul, accusing him of being anti-business. He said the 'Shehzada' keeps opposing business industries, businessmen and investments due to which investors don't want to invest in Congress-ruled states. He added investors would think that such mindset also exists in states ruled by Congress allies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

" Congress and their ally parties, wherever they have govts, I am challenging those CMs and this is not my political statement...their 'Shehzada' keeps opposing business industries, businessmen and investments. Which businessman will go and invest in those states? What will happen to the youths of those states?...all investors who come to me say that they won't go to these states because of their ideology against them, businessmen are verbally abused their...investors will think that since 'Shehzada' has this kind of thoughts, his ally parties would have same thoughts as well," said PM Modi as quoted by news agency ANI.

ALSO READ| Congress can forget the dream of restoring Article 370: Narendra Modi

On Sunday, PM Modi also addressed poll rallies in West Bengal's Purulia and Bishnupur. At the Bishnupur rally, he said that the sins of the TMC, the Left and the Congress are similar despite them being three different political parties. He added that these parties turned West Bengal into a poor state.

"Whether it is TMC, Left or Congress, they look like three different parties but their sins are the same, that is why they have formed INDI alliance together. They have always offered slogans to the poor, labourers, SC-ST but wherever they ran the government, they left those states poor, West Bengal is an example of this ...," said PM Modi.

The state of West Bengal elects 42 representatives as MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, BJP had won 18 seats, TMC 22, and Congress 2.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 19, 2024
