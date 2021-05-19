INX case: HC stays trial court proceedings

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the trial court proceedings in the CBI’s INX Media corruption case where Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti have been named as accused along with others.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait sought the response of Chidambaram and others on CBI’s plea challenging the trial court order of March 5 directing supply of certain documents to all the accused. The city court in that order also allowed the accused to inspect records pertaining to the case in CBI’s repository.

“Proceedings in the present case in the trial court shall remain stayed,” Justice Kait said while posting the matter for August 9.

The agency said the trial court’s order was likely to subvert the probe by allowing the acused to interfere in the agency’s processes.

Advocate Anupam S Sharma, appearing for CBI, told the court that there is no provision in CrPC which “casts a duty upon the investigating agency to forward to court documents on which it does not rely upon”.

He said that the trial court has got beyond its jurisdiction as there is no provision in CrPC which empowers the Magistrate to allow the accused to inspect the documents which are neither filed in court nor relied upon by the prosecution.

CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED had lodged the money laundering case.

P Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21, 2019. On October 16, 2019, ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case.

Six days later, on October 22, the apex court granted bail to Chidambaram in the case lodged by CBI.

