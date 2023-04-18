INX Media case: ED attaches properties belonging to Karti Chidambaram, others
Apr 18, 2023 08:47 PM IST
INX Media case: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's asset worth ₹11 crore seized
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth over ₹11 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with alleged INX media money laundering case. The seized assets include both movable and immovable properties in Karnataka's Coorg district, according to a statement.
