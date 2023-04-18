Home / India News / INX Media case: ED attaches properties belonging to Karti Chidambaram, others

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2023 08:47 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached assets worth over 11 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with alleged INX media money laundering case. The seized assets include both movable and immovable properties in Karnataka's Coorg district, according to a statement.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram(PTI)
