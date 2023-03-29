On video of Rahul Gandhi 'ignoring' Karti Chidambaram, Cong says, ‘How jobless’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday went to Parliament to attend a party meeting of the Congress MPs and the party's office in the Parliament complex. A video of Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by Congress leaders went viral with many social media users pointing out that Rahul Gandhi ignored MP Karti Chidambaram -- son of P Chidambaram -- as Karti stood at the stairs to greet Rahul Gandhi. Congress's Supriya Shrinate reacted to the social media commentary on the video and said, 'How jobless are you to tweet about Rahul Gandhi no acknowledging Karti Chidambaram. Morons, get a life -- pity your collective existence." "Silly trolls and sillier bhakts," the Congress leader tweeted. Read | Rahul Gandhi to start Karnataka campaign in Kolar, site of 'Modi surname' remark Rahul Gandhi (in white) entering the Parliament House complex on Wednesday as MPs including Karti Chidambaram, clad in black, welcome him.

BJP's Amit Malviya shared the video and said the 'snub' was because of P Chidambaram's 'admission' that there is no public protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. "Rahul Gandhi snubs Karti after P Chidambaram concedes there is no popular resentment among people following former’s disqualification. This sense of entitlement and arrogance of being a Gandhi in the Congress will be their undoing…" Malviya tweeted.

What P Chidambaram said that Amit Malviya referred to

In an interview to a channel, Chidambaram said, "Public has not come out to protest on any issue in the last several years. Even in the farmers' protest, the public did not support During CAA also, only Muslims came out to protest. Unfortunately, we have come a long way from the days of the freedom struggle when the middle class and lower middle class joined Gandhiji's struggle."

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the party's office in the Parliament House complex to attend a meeting. He also met Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut after Uddhav Thackeray expressed his displeasure over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar remark.

Rahul Gandhi will soon file the petition challenging the Surat court order which convicted him on March 23 in the 2019 defamation case. The Congress with the support of 19 opposition parties has launched a nationwide protest on the issue. According to reports, Rahul Gandhi's challenge petitions is ready and the top legal advisors are giving finishing touches to the review petition.

