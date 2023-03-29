Home / India News / 'Have to behave like big brother…'? Mehbooba Mufti says 'yes', Cong says…

'Have to behave like big brother…'? Mehbooba Mufti says 'yes', Cong says…

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a Gujarat court convicted him of criminal defamation over a 2019 comment.

The Congress on Wednesday played down talk of a 'big brother' role in uniting the opposition ahead of the 2024 election and called for a collective effort to oust prime minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Jammu (ANI Photo)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in Jammu (ANI Photo)

Congress leader Salman Khurshid - responding to a comment by ex-Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti - said: "We do not want to play the role of a big brother... collective effort should be made… all should come together and all leaders should decide who will get what responsibility or rights."

"(Mallikarjun) Kharge ji called all leaders (to unite and protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification) and almost all came. Many leaders - who were not saying anything before - have openly supported Rahulji… we hope this will be taken forward soon and all will decide together."

Khurshid, a former external affairs minister, said the opposition understood the need for unity and that the Congress is hopeful these efforts will be positive.

"Everyone will see the ground reality and know how much one is worth. This can be discussed when all of us sit together… there is a unanimity… that all of us have to unite to fight this big challenge. We are hopeful there will be unity."

Congress leading opposition unity efforts?

The Congress has received significant support from other opposition parties - including those who have stayed away from its recent efforts to unite the challenge to the BJP - since the Lok Sabha rushed to disqualify Rahul Gandhi.

Monday's protest, for example, was attended by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool and ex-Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party after they agreed to stay away from the Congress and the BJP.

The Trinamool's presence was noteworthy since Mamata Banerjee and the Congress traded sharp barbs in the run-up to the 2021 Bengal election - and do so even now, with Mamata this month accusing the Congress and BJP of forming an 'unholy alliance' - as they jostle for space to fight the BJP.

Also present was Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi. KCR, as he is called, has made no secret of his prime ministerial ambition and his vision of a 'third front', i.e., a non-BJP and non-Congress coalition that has seen him reach out to other regional outfits.

READ | 'Black shirt' protest for Rahul Gandhi sees surprise Trinamool visit

The Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal was also present and the Delhi chief minister made strong comments in support of Rahul Gandhi, including accusing the BJP of behaving in an 'arrogant' and 'dictator'-like manner.

What did Mehbooba Mufti say?

The swell of support for the Congress following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification (and eviction from the 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow in Delhi) were noted by Mufti earlier today, who called on the party to 'behave like an elder brother'.

"Congress will have to behave like an elder brother. It should not choke space… it should create space for other opposition parties - which have been its alliance partners in the past - to save democracy in the country," she said.

"Country is passing through a critical situation.. it is do-(or)-die. It is not just about survival of Rahul Gandhi, it is about the survival of democracy."

The former J&K chief minister also accused the BJP of having attacked democracy in 2018 to disrupt the Congress, her PDP and former CM Farooq Abdullah's National Conference from forming the government.

"It was the first attack on democracy by (the) BJP and, unfortunately, the rest of the opposition in the country didn't react as they should have…"

With input from PTI

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi congress mehbooba mufti protest Lok Sabha hope who + 5 more
rahul gandhi congress mehbooba mufti protest Lok Sabha hope who + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out