Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi to start Karnataka campaign in Kolar, site of 'Modi surname' remark

Rahul Gandhi to start Karnataka campaign in Kolar, site of 'Modi surname' remark

ANI |
Mar 29, 2023 06:40 PM IST

A senior Congress member in Karnataka said the disqualified MP will return to Kolar for a campaign event on April 5.

Amid the protests by the Congress against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on April 5 will address a public meeting at Kolar in poll-bound Karnataka, the same place where he made the remark for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and stripped off his membership of the Lower House.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Reuters)

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, a senior Congress member in Karnataka said the disqualified MP will return to Kolar for a campaign event on April 5.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha 'very quickly'? Congress leader says...

It was in Kolar that Rahul made the remark using the surname 'Modi' while headlining a campaign rally for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A Surat court held him guilty of criminal defamation over this remark and sentenced him to 2 years' imprinsionment. While the sentence was later suspended for a period of 30 days during which he can challenge his conviction in a higher court, Rahul was disqualified as an MP on March 24, as per a Supreme Court ruling in 2013. Under the ruling, any MP or MLA stands to be disqulaified automatically if convicted and sentenced to 2 years or more.

At the rally in Karnataka in April 2019, Rahul, in a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?".

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's challenge to Surat court order ready amid BJP's ‘deliberate delay’ charge

After Rahul's disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on March 27 sent him a notice, asking him to vacate the government bungalow following his disqualification as MP. The allotment of the government bungalow will be cancelled with effect from April 24.

Responding to this, in a letter to Deputy Secretary, MS Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat dated March 28, Rahul wrote, "As an elected Member of Lok Sabha over last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter."

Addressing a press conference a day after his disqualification as an MP, Rahul hit out at the BJP claiming that he was not scared of going to prison and his disqualification was aimed at distracting the people from the "Adani issue".

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi lok sabha congress narendra modi kolar + 3 more
rahul gandhi lok sabha congress narendra modi kolar + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out