Watch | Gas pipeline bursts in Yamuna, spout of water shoots up

An underwater pipeline of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) burst in the middle of river Yamuna on Wednesday, leading to the formation of a spout of water that shot up 25-30 feet in the air. The incident happened in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh reportedly because of the failure in the pipeline. Speaking about the incident, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhash Singh said that the senior officials who reached the spot alerted the people in the area about it. The gas supply in the pipeline was also stopped.

Spout of water shot up after underwater gas pipeline burst on Wednesday.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"...The villagers saw this in the Yamuna River. When we reached the spot we came to know that the Panipat-Dadri gas pipeline had a leakage. I contacted the concerned department and the valves were closed...Slowly, the situation improved...It is an Indian Oil gas pipeline," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhash Singh said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Yamuna River is flowing below the danger mark in Delhi. However, it is expected to rise again following heavy rain in parts of the national capital and other upper catchment areas. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.09 metres at 9 am, the Central Water Commission states. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 37.1 mm of rainfall in Delhi in the past 24 hours.

Gas leak causes explosion in Bengaluru

In an unrelated incident, a gas leak caused an explosion in the HSR Layout in Bengaluru in March. The blast affected at least a couple of houses in the residential area in HSR. At least three people were injured in the incident. According to reports, Bengaluru's water supply board had undertaken some works in the area which caused damage to the GAIL gas pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A CCTV footage of the incident which was widely shared on the internet back then showed the explosion coming from inside a house in the area. A two-wheeler parked outside the house was knocked down as a result of it. The video also showed several people running towards the house, and two women rushing out of it. Several items inside the house got damaged due to the impact of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies)