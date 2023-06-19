IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new Research and Analysis Wing chief

Ravi Sinha, a senior IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed new chief of India's external intelligence Research and Analysis Wing or R&AW chief on Monday. Sinha will succeed incumbent Samant Kurnar Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30 and have a two-year tenure, a personnel ministry order said.

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently serving as special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as secretary, R&AW for a tenure of two years, the order said.

“The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order stated.

