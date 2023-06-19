Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new Research and Analysis Wing chief

IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new Research and Analysis Wing chief

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 19, 2023 01:47 PM IST

Ravi Sinha has been appointed new Research and Analysis Wing chief.

Ravi Sinha, a senior IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed new chief of India's external intelligence Research and Analysis Wing or R&AW chief on Monday. Sinha will succeed incumbent Samant Kurnar Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30 and have a two-year tenure, a personnel ministry order said.

Ravi Sinha will succeed incumbent Samant Kurnar Goel

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently serving as special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as secretary, R&AW for a tenure of two years, the order said.

“The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Rajiv Sinha, IPS, special secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing vice Samant Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30, 2023, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
ips officer research and analysis wing
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP