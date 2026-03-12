'Iranians must show some respect': Shashi Tharoor after attack on India-bound Thai ship

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that Iranians should “show some respect for those who have been friendly,” after a Thai cargo ship bound for Gujarat's Kandla port was hit by Tehran on Wednesday. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stressed that the issue with the current conflict between Israel, the US and Iran is that "people are being dragged into this, whose war it isn't." (ANI)

The Gujarat-bound ship, Mayuree Naree, operated by Precious Shipping, was struck by projectiles while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fire, and damaging the engine room/.

“Already, a Thai ship bound for Kandla with Indian crew members onboard was hit twice... Iranians must show some respect for those who have been friendly and reasonable with them,” news agency ANI quoted Tharoor as saying.

He also stressed that the issue with the current conflict between Israel, the US and Iran is that “people are being dragged into this, whose war it isn't.”