Iran-Israel conflict: Indian Embassy in Tehran issues additional helpline numbers

Iran-Israel conflict: The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Sunday issued additional helpline numbers for Indian citizens amid the rising conflict between Iran and Israel. Iran-Israel conflict: Demonstrators wave Iran's flag and a Palestinian flag as they gather at Palestine Square in Tehran on April 14, 2024.(AFP)

“(The) Embassy of India in Tehran has activated additional helpline numbers. For any assistance, please contact the Embassy at: +989128109115; +989128109109; +98993179567; +989932179359; +98-21-88755103-5; cons.tehran@mea.gov.in,” the Indian Mission posted on X. Follow LIVE updates of Israel-Iran conflict here.

In an unprecedented attack, Iran and its proxies launched 330 missiles and drones on Israel on Saturday in retaliation to an alleged attack by Israel on a diplomatic installation of the Islamic country in Damascus in which several people were killed, including two top commanders.

The United States, France, Britain and Jordan are said to have helped intercept the projectiles fired by Iran.

US President Joe Biden said he would convene a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced democracies on Sunday “to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack". It is the first time that the Islamic Republic has launched an attack on the Jewish State from its own soil, according to PTI.

Earlier today, India's ministry of external affairs said New Delhi was seriously concerned over escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," it added in the statement.

India has already advised its citizens to refrain from travelling to Iran or Israel until further notice.

“All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” the ministry said on April 12.