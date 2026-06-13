Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei to be buried on July 9: Report

The state funeral for Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is expected to be a week long event with processions and ceremonies scheduled across multiple cities. The office responsible for preserving and publishing the works of the late leader has now released the full schedule, as per Iranian state news agency Press TV.

Iran's former Supreme Leader's Ayatollah Khamenei to be laid to rest at Imam Reza shrine on July 9 after multi-city funeral ceremonies(AFP)

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Ayatollah was assassinated by the US military forces at his residence in Tehran on February 28. The aggression also resulted in the assassination of several other top military commanders.

Also Read I Khamenei yet to be buried after seven weeks of war? Report says Iran regime ‘too weak’ to hold funeral

Khamenei's funeral schedule

As per a statement issued by Khamenei's office, farewell ceremonies are expected to be held Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4 and 5, corresponding to the 19th and 20th days of Muharram, said the report. A funeral procession is expected to be held in Tehran on July 6, followed by another procession in the holy city of Qom on July 7.

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{{^usCountry}} The holy city of Mashhad will host the final funeral ceremony on July 9 which coincides the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sajjad (AS). The former leader's body will then be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The holy city of Mashhad will host the final funeral ceremony on July 9 which coincides the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sajjad (AS). The former leader's body will then be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “All noble and dear people, the free people of the world, followers of the school of Islam, and those interested in Iran” have been invited to attend the event, as per the organisers' statement. An outpouring of public participation is expected on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All noble and dear people, the free people of the world, followers of the school of Islam, and those interested in Iran” have been invited to attend the event, as per the organisers' statement. An outpouring of public participation is expected on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, the statement thanked government bodies and popular groups for their extensive preparations, placing the onus of organising on people themselves as “the true owners of the morning”.

Iran's Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 clerics, declared Khamenei's son Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as his successor days after the former's assassination, making him the Islamic Revolution's third leader.

Also Read I Mojtaba's ‘explosive drones’ rain on US bases? Iran claims 18 targets struck in Bahrain and Kuwait

Efforts are currently underway to broker a peace agreement to halt the West Asia conflict which has choked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipment passage, which has flared up global fuel prices.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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