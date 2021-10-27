IRCTC announces North Darshan Yatra from October 31. Check details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special North Darshan Yatra package to cash on the festival rush. The eight nights/nine days package will start from October 31.

The journey will start from Rajkot in Gujarat and cover Amritsar (Punjab), Haridwar and Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Vaishno Devi (Jammu and Kashmir) and Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh).

IRCTC has Posted the details of the package on its website in which it has said that the passengers can board, de-board the trains at Rajkot, Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Mehsana, Kalol, Sabartmati, Anand, Chayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam and Nagda.

The ticketing and tour agency further said in the description that this is one of the most affordable all inclusive tour packages. The tickets are available in Sleeper and Third AC categories.

According to IRCTC website, the charge for sleeper class is ₹8,505 per person, while for third AC it is ₹14,175 per person. Booking is free for children below 5 years, but those above the age of 5 will be charged as per the adult fare, said IRCTC.

The tickets for the package can be booked by visiting IRCTC's official website irctctourism.com.

It has also mentioned the inclusions in the package on its website:

• Night stay at Dharmashalas/Halls on sharing basis

• Morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner every day

• Non-AC road transfers on SIC basis

• Tour escort and security on train

• Travel insurance

However, these things won't be included in the package:

• Items of personal nature, like laundry or medicines

• Entrance fee for monuments

• Service of tour guide