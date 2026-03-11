IRCTC asks catering licensees to adopt contingency plans over possible LPG shortage

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued an advisory to catering licensees directing them to adopt contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted food services to passengers amid concerns over possible disruptions in supplies due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Representational image.

In a letter dated March 10 (Tuesday), IRCTC asked food plazas, refreshment rooms, and Jan Ahaar outlets at railway stations to switch to alternate cooking modes in case of any shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The advisory was issued as a precautionary step amid concerns that the conflict in West Asia could affect energy supplies and logistics, potentially impacting the availability of LPG used by catering units.

“In light of recent international conflicts in West Asia affecting the regional stability and supply of commercial LPG cylinders, it is imperative to ensure that catering services at all Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms and Jan Ahaars remain uninterrupted,” it said.

IRCTC directed catering operators to switch over to alternate cooking modes like microwaves and induction, “to offset any potential shortage in LPG supplies” to maintain operations.

“In addition to standard...and other food items, you are required to maintain a sufficient inventory of Ready to Eat (RTE) food items within your units to meet passenger demand,” it said.

IRCTC said the measures are aimed at ensuring catering services at railway stations and preventing inconvenience to travellers in the event of supply disruptions. It asked the caterers to inform the authorities in case the LPG supply is impacted or discontinued to their respective zones on an immediate basis.

“Please ensure strict compliance with these directives to avoid any disruption in service to traveling passengers,” the advisory said.

The government on Tuesday moved to ration natural gas supplies, prioritising households receiving piped gas and vehicles running on compressed natural gas as the conflict in West Asia disrupts shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.