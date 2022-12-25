355 trains fully or partially cancelled on Christmas. Check list

Christmas 2022 has fallen on a weekend this time meaning all the way more rush as people head to various holiday destinations ahead of the beginning of a new year. However, travel plans keep changing at the last minute during these days in view of foggy weather and winter chills that have engulfed parts of India, majorly the north Indian belt. Consequently, the adverse weather conditions and other factors have prompted the Indian Railways to fully or partially cancel as many as nearly 350 trains on Sunday.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) helpdesk website 'irctchelp.in' informed that “several trains’ cancellations were announced by railways due to various reasons”. While 275 trains were fully cancelled, the website noted that nearly 80 trains were partially cancelled today.

IRCTC shares the complete list of partially or fully cancelled trains

Sharing the complete list of fully cancelled trains, IRCTC noted that 17 trains arriving or departing from Delhi were fully cancelled while five of them were partially cancelled. IRCTC said that these lists comprising train details include “the trains not running from source to destination or not running in part of the route” and people are advised to check them carefully. To check if their trains belong to these lists, users can visit the IRCTC help desk website and enter their train numbers or station names to find updated details at the click of a button.

Checking live train status on IRCTC in two easy steps

Users can easily figure out the live status of their trains and track real-time information by following two easy steps. These steps include going to the IRCTC help desk website and clicking the ‘train status’ option visible at the top among other options such as timetable, reservation, etc. Train status options present information about rescheduled or diverted trains, cancelled trains, and their real-time information. Users can fill in their train numbers in the kind of query they have and can remain updated on their travel plans.

