Passengers on three Vande Bharat sleepers are being served a trimmed menu as part of a pilot project that cuts the number of items served for breakfast, lunch and dinner in a move officials said was aimed at improving the quality of food on trains.

The weight of an individual meal has been reduced to around 450-500 grams from the earlier 700-750 grams, although IRCTC says the portion size of each item remains unchanged. (PTI) more less

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The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced the compact menu, similar to meals offered on flights, on November 1 as part of an effort to address complaints about food quality and hygiene on long-distance trains, said officials.

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The decision follows a verbal railway ministry direction communicated to the railway’s zones earlier this year, following “frequent passenger complaints”.

IRCTC begins pilot project across three Vande Bharat sleeper routes

“The proof of concept is underway on all the Vande Bharat sleeper train routes,” a railway ministry official told HT. The Vande Bharat sleeper trains travel three routes – Mumbai-Bengaluru, Howrah-Kamakhya (in Guwahati) and New Delhi-Varanasi Junction.

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{{^usCountry}} A railway ministry spokesperson did not respond to a request for a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A railway ministry spokesperson did not respond to a request for a comment. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials involved in the project said the shorter menu will help improve monitoring and allow the agency to focus on improving quality. IRCTC is evaluating customer response and will roll the plan out to a wider network of trains if the responses are positive.

Meals under the pilot are being prepared by major cloud kitchens, rather than by the railways or its existing catering vendors, said officials.

Also read: ₹36,000 fine">See-off gone wrong at Kanpur Central: 12 trapped on Vande Bharat, end up in Etawah with ₹36,000 fine

Breakfast, lunch and dinner options reduced on Mumbai-Bengaluru route

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IRCTC will, on the Mumbai-Bengaluru sleeper, now serve either a plate of idli and vada with chutney and sambhar, or poha, or upma for breakfast. Lunch and dinner will include chapati, rice, dal and one main dish (with a choice of chicken or a vegetable).

With this, IRCTC has stripped the menu of a range of options and items previously offered to passengers through a journey. These include soup, egg omelette, egg omelette sandwich, veg sandwich, buttermilk and chocolates from the breakfast platter and a dry vegetable, curd, salad, pickle and sweets from the lunch and dinner options.

An IRCTC official said the company has tied up with the country’s largest cloud kitchens.

“We are working with the Mayfair Group for the Kamakhya line, TajSATS in Howrah and Sarovar Portico Group for the other two Vande Bharat sleeper trains,” said an IRCTC official.

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The railways have contended with a flurry of complaints over poor food, said IRCTC officials from the agency’s West Zone, which covers parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

Also read: Ranchi division allows empty Vande Bharat to travel 463 km with faulty brakes; probe on

IRCTC reports 10% drop in complaints after new arrangements

The number of complaints has dropped 10% since the cloud kitchens began supplying meals, said Gaurav Jha, group general manager, IRCTC, West Zone, Mumbai.

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“Passenger satisfaction remains IRCTC’s foremost priority,” said Jha.

A single meal will now weigh about 450-500 grams, compared with the earlier 700-750 grams, according to the IRCTC.

“Following complaints about the food, we are offering a compact menu just like airlines do. This will help us monitor the quality of each item, rather than managing a variety of dishes. The portion size of each item has not changed,” said another IRCTC official.

“We have also appointed cell kitchens that supply food to airlines and hotels, where consistent food of a desired quality is produced, packaged and served,” he added.

Also read: Puran poli, zunka bhakar to feature on Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper menu soon

Past incidents include worms in curd, cockroaches in meals

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Officials said complaints about food quality on Vande Bharat and other long-distance trains had increased significantly in the last few years. Passengers have complained about being served cold food, stale meals and, in some instances, even finding insects in their food.

In March, worms were found in curd on the 21896 Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat. In August 2024, cockroaches were found in daal on the Shirdi to Mumbai Vande Bharat.

Another similar case was in February 2024, when a cockroach was found in a meal served to a passenger of 20173 Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat. In a major case of food poisoning in October 2017, 26 passengers on the Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express fell ill after eating meals on board the train.

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Officials said preparing an elaborate meal with limited staff, kitchen space and time available in pantry cars caused “operational challenges”.

“Usually cell kitchen (cloud kitchens) operators are given contracts for one or two premium trains, such as Vande Bharat, Rajdhani or Shatabdi, along with a couple of Express and Super Fast trains. If the pilot project works, the curtailed menu will be rolled out in all long-distance trains,” an IRCTC official said.