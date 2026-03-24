Railways permit cooking in pantry cars on long-distance trains amid LPG shortage

Mumbai: In a shift aiming at improving food availability, the Indian Railways has allowed cooking inside pantry cars on long-distance trains, citing gas supply constraints affecting onboard catering services. STORY ON RAILWAY ,MUMBAI TO DELHI -- pantry car in Rajdhani Express Trivandram to H. Nizamudin To go with Srinand Jha 's Story . PHOTO-ARVIND YADAV /HT 23JAN09

Officials on Monday said the decision applies primarily to trains with extended journeys, particularly those exceeding 24 hours, where passengers had been dependent on food supplied from external cluster kitchens.

The move follows disruptions in LPG supply due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, which have impacted catering operations managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Authorities have now instructed contractors to stock raw materials and prepare fresh meals onboard using non-flame cooking methods.

Sources said the IRCTC has given permissions for non-flame cooking in pantry cars to operate inside trains running to Howrah, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru from Mumbai.

“Usually cooking food is not permitted inside pantry cars. However, we have allowed it as a special case for the benefit of passengers owing to increasing demand. Fresh cooked meals are being prepared,” said an IRCTC official.

According to officials, pantry cars will use electrical appliances such as induction stoves and microwave ovens to prepare and serve items including tea, snacks and simple meals.

Earlier, food served in pantry cars was pre-cooked at external kitchens and only reheated onboard. However, complaints regarding quality and freshness had been reported, particularly on long-haul routes, officials said.

The shortage of gas supply to restaurants and hotels has impacted e-catering that is ordered by passengers using mobile apps. Sources said despite Indian Railways being identified as ‘emergency services’ and 70% out of the total available stock of LPG cylinders being allotted to them, it has still impacted cluster kitchens that prepare food plates for long distance trains departing from Mumbai.

Railway authorities said the arrangement is being implemented under special circumstances and with strict adherence to safety protocols. Plans are also underway to introduce additional “flame-less” pantry cars in the future with an estimated cost of around ₹60 lakh per coach.

Meanwhile, Vande Bharat trains, which do not have pantry cars, will continue to rely on reheated meals prepared at external kitchens.