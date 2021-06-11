Is Co-Win blocking users with over 1,000 vaccine slot searches a day? All you need to know

Co-Win, the government's website to book vaccine slot, is believed to have started blocking users who are generating more than 50 OTPs in a day. Many social media users have posted screenshots after being blocked by the interface. From June 21, on-site registration for vaccines will start, which may take the pressure off Co-Win.

Here is all you need to know about Co-Win blocking specific users.

> According to several media reports, Co-WIN is indeed blocking users whose activities are like bots.

> Co-Win blocks people who carry out more than 1,000 searches for vaccine slots.

> Also those who are generating more than 50 OTPs within 24 hours are being blocked.

> Those who are making more than 20 search requests with 15 minutes are being automatically logged out from Co-Win.

> The blocking will remain active for 24 hours.

> After vaccination was opened for all above the age of 18 from May 1, there was huge pressure on Co-Win. Several bot accounts too cropped up as getting slots on the site became difficult.

> The measure to block users comes to check bot activities, reports said.

> Though there has been no announcement in this regard that users with more than 1,000 searches a day will be blocked, the same can be confirmed from Co-Win's terms and conditions, which have been updated.

> According to the updated terms of service, the use of any automated software or computer system to search for or book appointments is not allowed.

> Refreshing a page more than one in three-second is not allowed.

> More than 1,000 requests of the Site ( 50 times crossing 20 search request per 15 mins session ) whether alone or with a group of individuals is prohibited.