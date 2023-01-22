'Is India a broken nation?' Rajnath jabs Congress, Rahul Gandhi over Bharat Jodo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is now in its last leg in Jammu and Kashmir. "India is being defamed by those who say that there is hatred in the country," the BJP leader underlined while hitting out at the Congress MP who has been saying that the grand old party's mass contact programme is aimed at targeting the "politics of hate".

"I ask Rahul Gandhi who is holding Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country and saying there is hatred in the country - Who is giving birth to hatred in the country? What has happened to you Rahul ji?" Rajnath Singh asked at an event. "Congress leaders raise questions over the bravery of our soldiers. Is India a broken nation that the party trying to unite it? India faced partition in 1947... it won't break further. It is no longer the country that whoever can come and stake claim," the minister further said at the event in Madhya Pradesh. “India's pride should not get hurt. Rahul ji, don't try to spoil the country's image. Politics should not be just for forming governments but to create societies.”

Ever since the Bharat Jodo Yatra - to revive the grand old party's connect with masses - began in September, Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP and the RSS, saying that the country's social fabric has been ruptured.

Meanwhile, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event, Rajnath on Sunday further said: "Corruption could not end but it was under the leadership of PM Modi that tough measures were taken. Today, India is the fifth biggest economy. I am confident that by 2047, India will be the richest nation."

(With inputs from ANI)

