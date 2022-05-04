'Is it anybody's business': Mahua Moitra on Rahul Gandhi nightclub video; Swara Bhasker comments on row

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has come in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the BJP sought to create a political row tweeting a video of Rahul Gandhi partying in Nepal. "How on earth is it anybody’s business whether @RahulGandhi or anybody else is in nightclub or at wedding in private time?," the Trinamool MP tweeted. Slamming BJP social media department head Amit Malviya who shared the video and said Rahul Gandhi had partied during the 2008 Mumbai blast also, Mahua Moitra said, "Sick @BJP trolls in charge should stick to doing what they do best- leading double lives with beer in teapots."

The Congress has clarified the video as party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi went to Nepal on an invitation to attend a wedding of a friend. "By chance, the friend also happens to be a journalist," Surjewala said. "Last I checked, having a family in this country and having friends, attending marriage and engagement ceremonies is a matter of our culture and civilisation. It has still not become a crime in this country to be married, to be friends with someone or to attend their marriage celebration. Maybe after today, Prime Minister Modi or the BJP may decide that it is illegal to attend a marriage. They may say it is a crime to have friends or participate in family functions," he said.

According to Nepal's The Kathmandu Post, Rahul Gandhi attended a party at Sumnina Udas's wedding. Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa. The marriage function was planned for Tuesday and a reception will be held on May 5 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bauddha. Sunmina Das's father had served as Nepal's ambassador to Myanmar.

As soon as the video went viral, Sumnima Udas's purportedly old tweet supporting Nepal's new map which showed part of India as Nepal territory went viral.

Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV posted a purported photo of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said, "Once upon a time in India, The former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Late Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee, was spotted toasting drinks with the Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's wife and there was no controversy. Those Were Different Times !!"

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker reacted to a tweet on Rahul Gandhi, saying: "FOMO of Godi media is high!!".

Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen tweeted, "Nothing is wrong if a politician goes to a nightclub. It is much better than watching pornography in the parliament."

