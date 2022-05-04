Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Is it anybody's business': Mahua Moitra on Rahul Gandhi nightclub video; Swara Bhasker comments on row
india news

'Is it anybody's business': Mahua Moitra on Rahul Gandhi nightclub video; Swara Bhasker comments on row

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen have also reacted to the row over the viral video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi partying in Nepal. 
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has supported Rahul Gandhi amid the row over Rahul Gandhi's viral video of partying in Nepal. 
Updated on May 04, 2022 05:58 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has come in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the BJP sought to create a political row tweeting a video of Rahul Gandhi partying in Nepal. "How on earth is it anybody’s business whether @RahulGandhi or anybody else is in nightclub or at wedding in private time?," the Trinamool MP tweeted. Slamming BJP social media department head Amit Malviya who shared the video and said Rahul Gandhi had partied during the 2008 Mumbai blast also, Mahua Moitra said, "Sick @BJP trolls in charge should stick to doing what they do best- leading double lives with beer in teapots."

 

The Congress has clarified the video as party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi went to Nepal on an invitation to attend a wedding of a friend. "By chance, the friend also happens to be a journalist," Surjewala said. "Last I checked, having a family in this country and having friends, attending marriage and engagement ceremonies is a matter of our culture and civilisation. It has still not become a crime in this country to be married, to be friends with someone or to attend their marriage celebration. Maybe after today, Prime Minister Modi or the BJP may decide that it is illegal to attend a marriage. They may say it is a crime to have friends or participate in family functions," he said.

RELATED STORIES

According to Nepal's The Kathmandu Post, Rahul Gandhi attended a party at Sumnina Udas's wedding. Sumnima, a former CNN correspondent, is getting married to Nima Martin Sherpa. The marriage function was planned for Tuesday and a reception will be held on May 5 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bauddha. Sunmina Das's father had served as Nepal's ambassador to Myanmar.

As soon as the video went viral, Sumnima Udas's purportedly old tweet supporting Nepal's new map which showed part of India as Nepal territory went viral.

 

Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV posted a purported photo of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said, "Once upon a time in India, The former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Late Shri Atal Behari Vajpayee, was spotted toasting drinks with the Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's wife and there was no controversy. Those Were Different Times !!"

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker reacted to a tweet on Rahul Gandhi, saying: "FOMO of Godi media is high!!".

Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen tweeted, "Nothing is wrong if a politician goes to a nightclub. It is much better than watching pornography in the parliament."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi mahua moitra swara bhasker taslima nasreen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP