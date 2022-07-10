Is there another Elon Musk whose Twitter account got suspended?

Twitter users were left bewildered on Saturday night after they found that one Twitter account which is the same as that of Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been suspended, but that was not the real account of the world's richest person who called off his $44 billion Twitter deal.

Both the accounts, the suspended one and the active one, look the same with identical handles @elonmusk but this is not possible as Twitter does not allow the same handle. As people scanned the two handles to find out how they are different, it was later solved that while Elon Musk's handle uses 'l', the other handle uses capital i (I), therefore making both handles look identical.

This @eIonmusk account is suspended but real @elonmusk account is not.

🧐 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 9, 2022

Mere pyare bhaaiyo aur beheno:



1️⃣ @eIonmusk = suspended account

2️⃣ @elonmusk = active account



1️⃣ = second letter is capital i

2️⃣ = second letter is small l



chalo ab vapas kaam pe lago 😏 — Digital Pratik will be at @JorrDaarCF (@digitalpratik) July 10, 2022

Elon Musk's exit from the proposed deal came after the company failed to provide Elon Musk with enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter on Saturday said it would sue Tesla CEO for breaking the deal. “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr Musk incomplete or unusable information,” the letter written by Musk's lawyer Mike Ringler said.

On Saturday, Elon Musk attended the Allen & Co Sun Valley Conference, an annual gathering of media and technology executives in Idaho but avoided discussing the Twitter deal that fell through.

Nothing is yet known about the suspended account of the other Elon Musk or eIon Musk, to be specific.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON