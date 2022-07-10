Is there another Elon Musk whose Twitter account got suspended?
Twitter users were left bewildered on Saturday night after they found that one Twitter account which is the same as that of Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been suspended, but that was not the real account of the world's richest person who called off his $44 billion Twitter deal.
Both the accounts, the suspended one and the active one, look the same with identical handles @elonmusk but this is not possible as Twitter does not allow the same handle. As people scanned the two handles to find out how they are different, it was later solved that while Elon Musk's handle uses 'l', the other handle uses capital i (I), therefore making both handles look identical.
Elon Musk's exit from the proposed deal came after the company failed to provide Elon Musk with enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter on Saturday said it would sue Tesla CEO for breaking the deal. “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr Musk incomplete or unusable information,” the letter written by Musk's lawyer Mike Ringler said.
On Saturday, Elon Musk attended the Allen & Co Sun Valley Conference, an annual gathering of media and technology executives in Idaho but avoided discussing the Twitter deal that fell through.
Nothing is yet known about the suspended account of the other Elon Musk or eIon Musk, to be specific.
Sri Lanka President's house a tourist spot? Protesters in bedrooms, using gym
A day after protesters stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house in Colombo, the premises has virtually become a new picnic spot on Sunday with people strolling through the balconies, relaxing in bedrooms, working out the gym, dining in the kitchen and taking a dip in the swimming pool. News agency AP reported that some made tea, while others issued statements from a conference room demanding that the president and prime minister go.
‘Came here to celebrate…’: Lankan protester's ‘royal lunch’ at Rajapaksa's home
Day after Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidential palace was stormed by the protesters, several videos have dominated the social media on how the demonstrators had a gala time there. There are reports of people visiting the presidential palace with their family and even enjoying lunch there. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a local resident said he had come to the palace with his family to celebrate.
Watch | US pilot makes emergency landing on highway amid traffic as engine fails
An American pilot had a narrow escape from a major disaster after Vincent Fraser, the pilot managed to make an emergency landing on the highway amid vehicular traffic in North Carolina because the engine had started to fail. The incident happened on July 3. The pilot, Vincent Fraser, was flying a single-engine aircraft from Fontana Lake in Swain County with his father-in-law. The footage of the emergency landing was shared by the Swain County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.
India seeks action against 2 Canada-based persons accused in killing of Punjab priest
India has asked Canada to treat as a priority investigation into two persons based in the country who were recently chargesheeted in a case relating in the killing of a priest in Punjab in January 2021. Of the four persons named in the chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency before a special court last week, two were said to be based in Canada: Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Arshdeep Singh.
Ever seen a building ‘walk’? Shanghai residents were in for a treat. Watch
Residents of China's financial capital, Shanghai, were in for an unusual experience recently. People passing through the streets of the financial hub in eastern part of the country witnessed a century-old building 'walking', albeit not literally. The building was moved back to its original position on July 8, as part of a renovation project. “3,800-ton century-old building slowly "walking" in Shanghai,” tweeted the Consul General of China in Belfast, Zhang Meifan.
