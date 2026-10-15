Thieves break into Ambala government school twice, steal gas cylinders, food supplies, utensils
The thefts at a mid-day meal storage room in Dhurkada included four gas cylinders, 50 steel tumblers and cooking vessels.
Updated on: Oct 15, 2026, 19:49:24 IST
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Thieves targeted the mid-day meal storage room at a government school in Dhurkada here on two separate occasions, making off with four gas cylinders, food supplies and utensils, police said on Thursday.
The unidentified accused broke the lock and stole four gas cylinders, 50 steel tumblers used by the children for drinking milk, various food supplies, and cooking utensils.
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Home/India News/Thieves Break Into Ambala Government School Twice, Steal Gas Cylinders, Food Supplies, Utensils