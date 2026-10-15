ECI orders special summary revision of rolls in 17 states to update voter lists
The draft rolls will be published on November 12, with claims and objections accepted until December 11.
The Election Commission of India has ordered a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories ahead of the January 1, 2027 qualifying date. The exercise covers states due to hold assembly elections early next year and aims to add eligible voters, especially young and first-time electors, while removing duplicate and deceased voters.
The draft rolls will be published on November 12, with claims and objections accepted until December 11. The final rolls are due on January 4, 2027. States undergoing or recently completing the Special Intensive Revision will follow a separate schedule.
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