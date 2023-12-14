Is there law and order in Karnataka, asks LoP in House

Bengaluru:

Karnataka R Ashoka

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka R Ashoka on Wednesday alleged complete deterioration of law and order situation in Karnataka, and asked whether the Congress government was “dead or alive”.

Making a preliminary submission before the Chair in the legislative assembly, seeking permission to move an adjournment motion on the law and order issue, he touched upon various incidents and accused the government of either inaction or failure in handling them.

“After Congress came to power in Karnataka, in the last four months, there has been an increase in cases. Is there law and order in Karnataka? Is the government dead or alive, I’m unable to understand,” Ashoka, a former deputy chief minister, said.

Providing statistics, Ashoka alleged that under the current government, a staggering 43,412 cases have been registered. These cases involve a range of criminal activities, including dacoity, burglary, robbery, rioting, causing harm, Pocso offences, caste-related atrocities, rape, and cybercrime, among others. “The gravity of the situation is underscored by the registration of 117 murder cases until the end of September,” he said.

“… we registered about 60 dacoities, 718 burglary, 12,642 robbery, 1,349 riot cases, 6,226 causing harm related cases, 1,211 POCSO cases, 809 caste-related atrocities cases, 216 rape-related cases, 8,043 cybercrime, among other cases -- a total of 43,412 cases have been registered, and till September-end 117 murder cases have been registered,” he alleged.

Pointing at lawyers’ strike following alleged police assault on an advocate in Chikkamagaluru, Ashoka said after the military, police are considered to be the next disciplined force and they never indulge in any kind of protest or strike, but in this case police too had staged a protest.

“But the government kept silent with their eyes shut and did not do anything. Even when police protested the Congress government remained silent. They did not intervene and hold negotiations,” he alleged.

Also referring to incidents with communal overtones in Shivamogga with one involving posters of Tipu Sultan, and the Home Minister terming it as a minor incident, Ashoka said, “why curfew was imposed if it was a minor incident? There were reports of those linked to the Popular Front of India behind the incident.”He also highlighted alleged attacks on BJP and Hindu activists in Bhadravati, Belagavi, and Udupi among other several places, and also spoke about the recent incident where a woman was allegedly assaulted, paraded naked and tied to an electric pole in a village in Belagavi, which had shocked the state.

However, Home Minister G Parameshwara objected to Ashoka’s attempt to discuss the law and order issue under an adjournment motion, arguing that it falls outside the permissible scope for discussion.

Speaker UT Khader denied permission for an adjournment motion but allowed for a debate on the pressing issue, ensuring that the concerns raised by the Leader of the Opposition would be addressed.